Funeral mass held for victims of church gun massacre in Nigeria

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN)A funeral mass was held on Friday for the victims of the gun attack in early June at a church in Owo, Ondo State, Nigeria, a relative of two of the victims told CNN.

Among those paying respects to the 40 people who died was Laide Ajanaku whose parents John Adesina Ajanaku, 67, and mother Olabimpe Susanah, 64, were killed when a group of armed men stormed the congregation during a Pentecost mass the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, south-western Nigeria.

There has been a discrepancy in the figures given to media by authorities, with a local lawmaker Adeyemi Olayemi telling CNN that nearly 50 people died in the shooting after the attackers came in on motorcycles.

Ajanaku told CNN that she counted 39 pictures in a tribute booklet created for the victims at the funeral mass.

A list of injured also showed 74 people being treated in hospital for “varying degrees of injuries,” according to the booklet.

Read More