Funds Needed To Help ‘Midget’ Pierre ‘Win The Race Of His Life’

A GoFundMe appeal has been launched to raise funds for Michael ‘Midget’ Burnley Pierre, following his prostate cancer diagnosis.
The local sports personality needs extensive treatment in Martinique and his family wants to raise $US 25,000.
According to the GoFundMe page, the cost of Pierre’s treatment is ‘astronomical.’
But his family said they are determined to give him a fighting chance.
“We are hoping that you all will join us in this relay of his life, as this is just the first leg of his winning race. We are seeking donations, whatever your heart desires to enable him to undergo his treatment,” Pierre’s younger brother Desmond Pierre wrote.
The younger Pierre declared that nothing is too small and the family would greatly appreciate every bit.
https://gofund.me/fc492c2b
