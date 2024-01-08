Fund Launched For Woman Whose Loved Ones Died On Flight To Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help the woman whose loved ones who died when a single-engine plane flying from Bequia to Saint Lucia crashed.

When the plane plummeted into the sea off Bequia last week, Madita and Annik Klepser aged 10 and 12, their father, actor Christian Oliver, real name Christian Klepser, 51, and the pilot, Robert Sachs, all perished.

Christian Oliver starred in the films Speed Racer and Valkyrie.

He also appeared in other films and season two of the 1990s series ‘Saved by the Bell: The New Class’.

Actress Sarah Silverman set up the GoFundMe account to assist the deceased children’s mother, Jessica Klepser.

“This fundraiser is to help Jessica as she navigates this catastrophic loss,” Silverman wrote.

She disclosed that Jessica Klepser, the devoted and loving mother of the girls, was in Los Angeles at the time of the plane crash.

Silverman said donations would help cover the cost of returning Christian and the girls home, funeral and memorial services, legal expenses, and would go a long way in support of Jessica and the extended family during ‘this terribly difficult time’.

Within two days of its launch, the GoFundMe page had attracted $US 151,947 on Sunday.

The target was $US 100,000.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines police have disclosed that the cause of the plane crash that killed the actor, his two daughters, and the pilot is under investigation.

Headline photo from GoFundMe.