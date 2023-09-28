‘Full Report’ Pending On How Convicted Rapist Elwin Lansiquot Escaped – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) officers and the police are investigating how convicted rapist Elwin Lansiquot escaped while working at the prison farm and their full report is pending.

But, there has yet to be official disclosure regarding the time frame for submitting the report.

Lansiquot escaped on Sunday, September 17th, 2023.

The following day, BCF and police officers found him hiding in some bushes at Praslin and returned him to prison unharmed.

Lansiquot was serving twenty years on two counts of rape, kidnapping and false imprisonment arising from a September 2006 incident in Canaries.

“The investigation continues,” Home Affairs Minister Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte told reporters regarding his escape.

In addition, she said the media representatives would get to know the outcome when the report is ready.

Despite serving time for rape and kidnapping, the BCF reportedly considered Elwin Lansiquot, a ‘low risk’ inmate qualified to work on the prison farm.

Albert-Poyotte indicated that the probe into the inmate escape would examine how the BCF categorises prisoners.

“The primary role was to ensure we bring him back in,” the Babonneau MP stated.

“Now we have recaptured him; we have to look at how he managed to escape. Was he assisted? Was there carelessness on the part of the supervising officers? That I cannot tell you now because we have to wait for a full report,” the Home Affairs Minister said.

She also disclosed that re-fencing work has started at the BCF, costing the government about six million dollars.

“The work has already started on putting new fencing around the building,” Albert-Poyotte stated.

She explained that there was no fence at the farm from which Elwin Lansiquot escaped.

“There was no fence, no security, except whoever was supervising him. So, it may not be as a result of insecured environment in the prison itself,” Albert-Poyotte told reporters.

She observed that the BCF had extended its programmes to make the facility more of a rehabilitation site than an institution that merely locks people behind bars.

She explained that the aim was to develop inmate skills so prisoners could live decently and readjust when they returned to society.

The Minister lauded the public’s role in recapturing 55-year-old Elwin Lansiquot, alias’ La Por Ta’ or ‘Big Dude’.

In this regard, she emphasised that unless people with information cooperate with the police, there would not be much headway in the battle against crime.

