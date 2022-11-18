French Vessel Delivers Flood Relief Supplies To Saint Lucia Red Cross – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A French Navy vessel recently handed over a shipment of relief supplies to the Saint Lucia Red Cross for distribution to individuals affected by the November 6 devastating floods in the North of this country.

The French vessel, which was in Saint Lucia for Remembrance Day activities, offloaded the relief supplies at Port Castries.

PIRAC, the Regional Intervention Platform for the Americas and the Caribbean of the French Red Cross, facilitated the donation.

The President of the Saint Lucia Red Cross, Hubert Pierre, said PIRAC officials contacted him immediately after the flooding regarding disaster aid.

Pierre told St Lucia Times that the local Red Cross received fifty boxes containing hygiene kits, clothing, school books and other items.

He explained that the Red Cross has to support suffering people in Saint Lucia.

“Once people have been impacted at that level, we make sure we do what we have to do and we continue to reach out to Saint Lucians who have been affected,” Pierre explained.

