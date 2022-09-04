French Rapper Arrested After Kicking Dog In Viral Video – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police arrested French rapper Timal east of Paris last week after a video on Snapchat showed him kicking a dog, multiple news outlets have reported.

And a court sentenced him on Thursday to pay 6000 Euros for ‘acts of cruelty to a domestic animal’.

Timal, whose real name is Ruben Louis, faced 120 days in jail for not paying the fine.

The court has also banned the 25-year-old from keeping animals for five years while the authorities seized his two dogs and put them in the care of an animal protection organisation.

