French Parliament Halted As MP Shouts ‘Go Back To Africa’ – St. Lucia Times News

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said there was “no room for racism”.

The National Assembly’s bureau meet on Friday and will decide what action to take, after hearing from Mr de Fournas himself.

Mr Bilongo had been questioning the government about a request by the SOS Méditerranée non-governmental organisation for help in finding a port for 234 migrants rescued at sea in recent days.

The exact meaning of the National Rally MP’s remark was unclear, because in French it could either refer to one person or more. The official account of the session recorded his off-microphone remark as Qu’il retourne en Afrique – “he should go back to Africa” – but the plural Qu’ils retournent en Afrique sounds exactly the same.

When Mr de Fournas made his remark, the Speaker, Yaël Braun-Pivet, demanded to know who had spoken. Then, as MPs chanted “Out! Out! Out!”, she suspended the session, declaring, “This is not possible.”

Mr Bilongo, an MP from the the left-wing party France Unbowed (LFI), said: “Today it’s come back to the colour of my skin. I was born in France, I am a French MP.”

Mr de Fournas was adamant he had been referring to the “boat transporting migrants to Europe”, but he later apologised to Mr Bilongo for “the misunderstanding” his comments had caused and if he had been hurt by them.

LFI leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon tweeted that the MP’s comments were “beyond intolerable” and he should be kicked out of the National Assembly.

Immigration featured prominently in the RN’s presidential and parliamentary election campaigns this year, with party leader Marine Le Pen proposing a referendum on major reductions in immigration if she became president.

In the parliamentary election in June, the party increased its presence in the National Assembly tenfold, winning 89 seats.

SOURCE: BBC News