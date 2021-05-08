The visit to Saint Lucia by French navy vessel La Resolue, or “the Resolve” in English, from Wednesday 5th to Saturday 8th May 2021, at Port Castries, signifies the deepe
French Navy vessel visits St Lucia, patrol assitance talks ongoing
Sat May 8 , 2021
You May Like
French Navy vessel visits St Lucia, patrol assitance talks ongoing
The visit to Saint Lucia by French navy vessel La Resolue, or “the Resolve” in English, from Wednesday 5th to Saturday 8th May 2021, at Port Castries, signifies the deepe
French Navy vessel visits St Lucia, patrol assitance talks ongoing
Sat May 8 , 2021