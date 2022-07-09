French Navy Seizes Over 400 Kilos Of Cocaine Off Guadeloupe – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Two men are in custody in neighbouring Martinique after the French Navy vessel Dumont d’Urville intercepted their sailboat North East Of Guadeloupe and seized 445 kilos of cocaine.

A release on the Forces Armées aux Antilles Facebook page said the drug bust occurred on July 3.

After intercepting the sailboat they suspected of narcotics trafficking, a French Navy team boarded the vessel and found bales in the cabin that tested positive for cocaine.

Officials estimated that had the 445 kilos of cocaine, probably destined for Europe, arrived at its destination, traffickers could have sold the drugs for 13 million euros.

– Advertisement –

In challenging sea conditions, the latest seizure carried out by the Dumont d’Urville crew brings to 6 the number of drug busts made in 2022 by the French armed forces in the Caribbean.

So far, they have intercepted more than one ton of cannabis and 1.1 tons of cocaine.

Headline photo courtesy Forces Armées aux Antilles

– Advertisement –