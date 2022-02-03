French Diplomat Praises Anti-Crime Cooperation With Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Charge d’ Affaires of the French Embassy here has lauded anti-crime cooperation with Saint Lucia after a training course for 16 senior members of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF).

Three trainers from the French overseas territories conducted the training while the French anti-drug enforcement unit OFAST organised and managed the sessions in operational activity and intervention techniques.

French Charge d’ Affaires Marc Mertillo emphasised the importance of the initiative to Saint Lucia and France.

“Firstly they allow you to develop personal ties, operational solidarity and trust which are essential in the difficult security profession that you practice. Secondly this training allows for the sharing of techniques and this sharing makes the joint fight against all forms of trafficking more effective, in particular against narcotics trafficking,” the French diplomat told Friday’s closing ceremony.

The course addressed subjects including an overview of the movement of drugs from one country to another.

It also covered individuals’ involvement at different levels of the drugs trade in the region and beyond and lessons on arresting techniques in closed and open environments, emphasizing the safety and security of everyone concerned.

In addition, the sessions dealt with entering buildings and arresting suspects.

The French Charge d’ Affaires disclosed plans for more training sessions in the coming months.

Cross-border crime, especially the trafficking of guns and drugs, is a significant concern for law enforcement authorities in Saint Lucia and Martinique.

Headline photo: Police Commissioner Milton Desir presents a certificate at the conclusion of the course.

