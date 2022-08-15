French Customs Seize 582 Kilos Of Cocaine In Container From Martinique – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

French Customs Officers at the port of Marseille have seized 528 kilos of cocaine with an estimated street value of 37 million Euros in a moving container from Martinique.

The seizure took place on Tuesday.

But the French Ministry of the Economy announced it in a press release on Friday.

According to the release, quoted by French media, a dog from the Customs canine team picked up the scent of the drugs from a sofa, among other furniture in the container.

– Advertisement –

When officers dismantled the sofa, they discovered 54 packets of cocaine.

They also found hundreds of packets of the drug concealed in other furniture.

It was the second seizure of drugs from Martinique within less than a month.

On July 20, French law enforcers seized 70 kg of cocaine in another container from the French Caribbean Island.

They found the drugs in two sofas.

French officials say cocaine is the second most widely used drug in the European Union after cannabis.

And they have declared that the market for cocaine is expanding.

– Advertisement –