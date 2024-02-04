French Boaters In Distress In The Caribbean Sea Rescued – St. Lucia Times

The United States Coast Guard rescued two French citizens from a disabled sailing vessel in the Caribbean sea on Thursday and transported them to Martinique.

A Coast Guard release disclosed that Robert Punginier, 77, and Marie Claude Durand, 50, were adrift for seven days.

The couple were approximately 147 nautical miles south of Puerto Rico.

After responding to two flares from the sailing vessel Orion, the Coast Guard cutter Vigilant’s crew provided them with water.

Orion’s engine was not working, and mechanical problems prevented the vessel from sailing manually.

The Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon went to the scene, embarked the two boaters, and transported them to Martinique, where authorities received and assisted them.

According to the Coast Guard, one of the boaters showed signs of ‘extreme fatigue’.

However, the other appeared to be in ‘good health.’