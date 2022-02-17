French Armed Forces In The Caribbean Seize Over One Million Euros In Cannabis – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Last week, the French armed forces in the Caribbean seized 500 kg of cannabis estimated at over one million Euros after intercepting a go-fast boat west of Dominica.

The seizure occurred during a nighttime air-sea surveillance exercise on Friday, February 11.

The French navy vessel Germinal spotted the suspicious go-fast boat with no visible identification marks and when approached, individuals aboard the vessel began throwing bales into the sea.

The eleven bales later tested positive for cannabis, and the five people on board the boat are now in custody.

– Advertisement –

The operation was carried out under the direction of the prefect of Martinique, delegate of the Government for the action of the State at sea and the commander of maritime zone of the Antilles.

– Advertisement –