Freedom Coalition Urges PM To Reassure Saint Lucians Regarding Vaccine Mandates

Saint Lucia’s Freedom Coalition has called on Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre to reassure the people of this country regarding his administration’s policy on vaccine mandates. The call is part of a four-point petition the coalition launched on Saturday afternoon as some of its members held placards promoting their cause. https://youtu.be/PXgYJSKPAaE According to the petition during the 2021 election campaign, Pierre, while the opposition leader, promised he would not impose mandatory vaccination on the people. ‘He reiterated this position when he assumed the office of Prime Minister on July 28, 2021,’ the document states. It said Pierre needs to reassure