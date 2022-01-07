Freedom Coalition Says PM’s Passionate Vaccination Plea Likely To Be Ignored – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- During his address to the nation on Sunday, January 2nd, 2022, Prime Minister, Honourable Phillip J. Pierre pleaded and literally begged St. Lucians to “get vaccinated”.

The fact that this plea was made so early in his address clearly indicates that this matter is weighing heavily on his mind and that he wishes this “pandemic” would soon become a thing of the past.

The Freedom Coalition SLU shares the Prime Minister’s concerns and like him sincerely wishes for Covid-19 to be relegated to the annals of history.

However, his belief that the “one size fits all” “vaccine” is the silver bullet that will allow us to defeat this wily virus and return to a state of normalcy is both misguided and irrational.

Claiming that his government would always “follow the science” based on the advice of his medical team in dealing with the “pandemic”, it is clear that the countries which are following this science of excessive “vaccination” are heading towards medical disaster.

The experiences of countries such as Canada, Israel, the United Kingdom and Gibraltar which are fully or almost fully vaccinated should provide a sobering example of what not to do in our effort to defeat this virus. And what about the Covid outbreak on cruise ships with fully vaccinated passengers?

On the other hand, we are ignoring the success of countries such as Japan and the state of Utter Pradesh in India which are using Ivermectin as part of their arsenal to control and overcome Covid 19.

Our sister territories of Jamaica and Grenada are also reported to be administering Ivermectin to Covid patients. Unlike St. Lucia, no doctors in these territories have been victimized (like the medical establishment has done to Dr. Gilberta St. Rose) for administering Ivermectin to Covid patients.

Where is the vision and critical thinking skills of our medical establishment in St. Lucia? Have they been hoodwinked by the WHO, FDA and CDC?

Notwithstanding the Prime Minister’s passionate plea for St. Lucians to be vaccinated, it is likely that this will largely be ignored as the information about the adverse effects of the “vaccine” is well known among the population, (despite claims of it being safe and effective), as well as the failure of the medical establishment to acknowledge and report on this fact.

Facing a steadfast refusal of a significant section of the population to get vaccinated, the Prime Minister may then acquiesce to the advice of his medical team and proceed to implement mandatory vaccination thus facilitating “Medical Apartheid” and create deep and dangerous divisions among the population.

This is likely to be a political disaster which will damage his credibility (given his solemn promise not to mandate vaccines) and tarnish his political legacy!

Against this background we urge the Prime Minister to take into account the concerns of the majority of his people (i.e. the unvaccinated), follow the true science and disentangle himself from the web of the medical elites and pursue other legitimate treatment alternatives in the best interest of his people.

To this end, we offer our indomitable support.

Headline photo: November 26, 2021 – Freedom Coalition members stage demonstration in Constitution Park

