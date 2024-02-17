Frederick Lauds ‘Phenomenal’ Work Of City Police – St. Lucia Times

Minister for Local Government and Member of Parliament (MP) for Castries Central, Richard Fredrick has praised the ‘phenomenal’ performance of the City police while indicating that a greater presence of its officers would help in the fight against crime within the capital.

He admitted that while the resources for the city cops are stretched, the officers can undertake more than the current tasks they perform.

Frederick spoke amid a surge in violent crime in Saint Lucia.

The country has so far recorded thirteen homicides in 2024.

“The city police …have been doing a phenomenal job, and where there is a void in terms of law enforcement presence, the City police would step in,” Richard Frederick told reporters at a recent media brief.

“If they can complement or if they can work together, or if they can form part of the police force, I have absolutely no qualms with that,” Frederick declared.

The Castries Central MP recalled that only recently, the City police apprehended a suspect with an instrument supposedly to carry out a break-in or other criminal activity within the city centre.

He noted that during peak periods with an influx of visitors in the capital, the City police are quite visible within Castries.

The Castries Central MP noted that any development intended to ‘beef up’ the functions of the city police would be welcome.

“This government is working towards one objective…creating a safer space for Saint Lucian citizens,” he added.

“Invariably, we aim for excellence in all departments of government or otherwise,” noted Frederick.