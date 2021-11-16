Frederick Announces $3 Million Debt Relief For CCC Vendors

Housing and Local Government Minister Richard Frederick has announced a waiver of debt incurred before November 1 this year for 656 vendors currently renting from the Castries City Council (CCC).

On Tuesday, the Castries Central MP told parliament the initiative would cost the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) administration three million dollars in addition to a $4.2 million debt relief announced recently for residential and commercial tenants of the CDC units.

However, Frederick explained that for vendors to obtain the debt waiver, they must pay rent for November and December, and from January, there will be new leases.

“This reprieve is for vendors in the Vendors Arcade, Vendors in the Central Market, both Provision and Craft Market, the various units owned by the CCC and the individual vending booths all across the City,” the Minister explained.

– Advertisement –

Frederick indicated that the latest debt relief initiative was in keeping with putting the people first.

“Mr. Speaker, there is no doubt that the government is helping its people. The people musty now help the government by discharging their legal obligations by paying their rent for January and agreeing not to sub-let,” Frederick declared.

– Advertisement –