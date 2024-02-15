Francis Says Management The Problem With RSLPF – St. Lucia Times

Former National Security Minister Hermangild Francis has declared that the problem with the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) is its management.

He spoke of the need for training.

“We need that intervention. People blame the police officers for not being able to stem the flow of the crime or to be able to solve them,” Francis noted.

“Where are the police officers getting the training that they need? There’s Junior Command Part One, Junior Command Part Two, Senior Command in Jamaica. A police officer has not gone there for the last fifteen years because of the Leahy Law. There’s the FBI Academy, there’s Hendon in England, there’s Bramshill in England for senior officers. They have not gotten any of that sort of training,” the former Minister observed.

He also referred to the appointment of Mrs. Crusita Descartes-Pelius as the Island’s first female police commissioner, suggesting it was not a good move.

Descartes-Pelius received her appointment for one year, effective September 1, 2023.

In announcing her appointment, a government statement said the expectation was to see a comprehensive professional training programme for senior officers to cultivate strong leadership and usher in a new cadre of leadership within the police force.

But Hermangild Francis questioned the police commissioner’s ability.

“The problem with the police force is its management. Then, (Prime Minister) Philip Pierre makes that kind of decision to bring back a retired female police officer whom I love to death. She is a very good friend. Her husband was in the fire service. We got along well. But her ability and knowledge of policing lack and to put at this time somebody like that would not work,” Francis asserted.

During a recent appearance on Rev-Up SLU 97.1, the former Minister spoke highly of former Assistant Commissioner of Police Frances Henry.

At one time, Henry was tipped to become Saint Lucia’s first female police chief.

“Had Frances been in the police force today and they had made her Commissioner, you would have seen a difference because she commanded that sort of respect. Police officers knew that she was strong and they wouldn’t mess with her,” the former National Security Minister declared.