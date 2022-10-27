Four Youngsters Injured In Vehicle Collision At Massade – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) personnel assessed, stabilised, and transported four youngsters between 6 and seventeen to the Gros Islet Polyclinic after two vehicles collided at Massade, Gros Islet.

SLFS spokeswoman Stacy Joseph disclosed that at about 3:45 pm on Wednesday, the Gros Islet fire station responded after receiving a distress call.

Joseph said the responders found the four youngsters, all occupants of one of the vehicles in the collision, sitting on the roadside.

“They sustained various injuries, but all complained of pain to their heads and necks,” the SLFS Communications Officer stated.

According to Joseph, the two drivers and others involved indicated that they were unharmed and had no complaints.

Headline photos from social media

