Four-Week Robotics Training Program For Youngsters Planned – St. Lucia Times

The Orbtronics Junior Program is a four-week intensive educational program, developed and implemented by Orbtronics Ltd, through partnership with our sponsors – The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank and Republic Bank’s Power to Make a Difference program.

During the program, students will have the opportunity to dive into the fascinating realm of robotics and gain hands-on experience in building and programming robotic kits.

Our curriculum has been thoughtfully designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of robotics principles and an introduction to programming using Python, a versatile and widely-used language in the field of technology.

During our last program the students in the programming stream successfully crafted a Python-based Blackjack game, showcasing their proficiency in coding and problem-solving. In the robotics stream, participants engineered an autonomous robot capable of identifying and removing specific-colored blocks, exemplifying their grasp of robotics principles.

Beyond the acquisition of technical skills, students were exposed to invaluable soft skills development.

Program sessions encompassed essential areas such as presentation skills, resume building, networking, career development, and public speaking, empowering participants with a holistic skill set crucial for their future endeavors.

We are pleased to announce that the upcoming program will be held at the Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary School on weekdays from December 14th – 22nd, with sessions running from 9 am to 2:30 pm.

It is important to note that this program is entirely free of charge.

If you fall within the age range of 11-16 and are interested in participating please contact us at ‘1-758-486-0469’ or via email at ‘[email protected]’

SOURCE: Orbtronics Ltd

