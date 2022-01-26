Four Saint Lucians Held For Armed Robbery In Martinique – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Four Saint Lucians are in custody in Martinique as law enforcement officials on the French Caribbean Island investigate an armed robbery of a jewellery store last week in the capital, Fort de France.

After 96 hours in police custody, local reports say investigators formally charged the men and remanded them in custody at the Ducos prison while a hunt continues for others who may have been involved in the crime.

According to Martinique-France-Antilles, heavily armed men stormed the Jewellery Store, placed a weapon to the owner’s head, and fled with jewels valued at 300,000 Euros.

Investigators have since recovered the stolen items.

A video on social media shows armed men wearing helmets barging into the store where they roughed up store attendants, smashed display cases, and stuffed jewellery into bags before escaping.

