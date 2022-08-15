Four People Injured In Desruisseaux Vehicle Crash – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Micoud fire station says it responded Saturday night to a report that a car ran off the main road and hit a concrete wall at Anse Ger, Desruisseaux.

Emergency personnel who received the distress call at 9:16 pm said they found four patients on the scene, one in critical condition.

They treated the critical patient and transported him to the hospital.

However, the responders said the other three patients, who appeared to have sustained minor injuries, opted to take private transportation.

– Advertisement –

There are no further details at present.

Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video

– Advertisement –