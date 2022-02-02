Four New Government-Run Early Childhood Centers To Begin Operations In February – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- The Early Childhood Services Unit of the Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training is extremely pleased to announce the official opening and commencement of school at the new government-operated centres located in Monchy, Jacmel, Micoud and Gros-Islet.

The centres in Monchy, Jacmel and Micoud will commence operations as of Monday 7th February, 2022, while the Gros Islet centre will open its doors on Monday 14th February, 2022.

The Ministry and the Early Childhood Services Unit sincerely apologise to all parents/guardians, whose child/ward has been accepted and granted admission into one of these four centres, for the delay in the commencement of operations and the inconvenience caused, due mainly to procurement and rehabilitation setbacks.

Our profound thanks to parents and guardians for your patience, and we look forward eagerly to welcoming you and your child/ward, as they begin the first and most critical stage of their educational journey.

