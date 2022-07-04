Four Members Of One Family Found Dead At Their Home In Barbados – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Barbados police are investigating the deaths of four members of a family who were found in one bedroom of their home at Breezy Hill, St Philip.

Local media reported that the discovery on Monday morning came after what neighbours said sounded like an explosion followed by fire.

Barbados Today identified the deceased as 49-year-old contractor Anthony Lovell, his wife, attorney-at-law Allison Lovell, 46, and their two children, Alexander Lovell, 10, and Abriel Lovell, 12.

The online publication quoted Acting Police Public Relations Officer Inspector Stephen Griffith as saying that the police received a report just after 3:30 a.m.

Police said the report indicated a fire at the residence, and when they and the fire service arrived, they discovered the bodies of two adults and two children in the home.

Law enforcement authorities have appealed for public information that can assist them in their investigation.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley described the news of the four deaths as‘ tragic’.

She explained that the thought of such young children losing their lives in such a tragic way had really hurt her heart.

“My heart literally goes out to the extended family and I am sure all Barbadians do,” Mottley said in a video statement from Suriname, where she is attending the 43rd regular meeting of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government.

She observed that the death of young people and young children at such a tender age in such a tragic way is ‘something that we must not become accustomed to’.

“And to that extent I think that all of us across the nation will feel some sense of trauma upon learning of the news this morning,” the Barbados Prime Minister stated.

She said the authorities are in the middle of their investigations.

Mottley expected that there would be a fuller picture of what transpired as soon as the probe concluded.

“But at this stage I think all of us need to hold up each other and to hold up for the trauma that we feel collectively as a people, but hold up the family, the extended family in particular who must be fully traumatised at the loss,” Mottley said.

