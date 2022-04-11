Four Defendants To Be Sentenced In July For Murder Of ‘Jordan’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Friday 8th April 2022, the defendants: Samuel Khodra, Daniel Khodra, Timothy Desmond and Dylan Edmund were successfully prosecuted by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on a single count indictment of Non-Capital Murder, contrary to sections

85(a) and 87 of the Criminal Code Chapter 3:01 of the Revised Laws of Saint Lucia 2008.

The Defendants were charged and indicted for causing the death of Ulanda Frederick a.k.a. Jordan on Tuesday 1st July 2014 at about 8:10 p.m. at Leslie Land situated in the City of Castries.

The sentencing of the defendants Samuel Khodra, Daniel Khodra, Timothy Desmond and Dylan Edmund is scheduled for 29th July 2022 at the High Court.

Source: Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. Headline photo: Ulanda Frederick alias ‘Jordan’, succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds. (Image courtesy St Lucia Star)

