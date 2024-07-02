Former Slave Honored Posthumously as National Hero

News Americas, New York, NY, July 11, 2024: A former slave in The Bahamas has been honored posthumously with the nation’s highest award as the country celebrated its 51st anniversary of independence from Britain.

On July 10th, The Bahamas conferred the Order of National Hero on Kate Moss, a former slave recognized for her courage in the fight against racism and slavery. The Office of the Governor General announced that the National Honours Committee acknowledged Moss for her “timely and determined courage demonstrated against racism and slavery.”

Slave ruins in Eleuthera, Bahamas. (Islands of the Bahamas image)

In the 1820s, Kate Moss was a young house slave on a plantation in Crooked Island owned by Henry and Helen Moss. Accused of theft, insubordination, and insolence, Kate consistently refused to follow the orders of her owners, particularly those she found demeaning. Her defiance led to severe punishment, ultimately resulting in her death.

Statue of Christopher Columbus still stands in New Providence Island, Nassau infront of Government House.

The Governor General’s statement detailed how Kate’s plight caught the attention of abolitionists in England, who referred to her as “Poor Black Kate.” When authorities in Nassau learned of her death, Henry and Helen Moss were charged with murder, found guilty, and fined £300 or sentenced to five months in jail. Kate’s resistance and subsequent death became significant news, bolstering the abolitionist movement in England, led by William Wilberforce.

“Kate’s actions to stand up for herself became an act of defiance that significantly impacted the abolition of slavery worldwide and must never be forgotten,” the statement emphasized.

In related celebrations, CARICOM Secretary General Dr. Carla Barnett praised The Bahamas for its socio-economic progress since independence and its leadership in addressing regional issues such as climate change and human rights. She highlighted The Bahamas’ role as the host of the Regional Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and its historic position as the first CARICOM member to serve on the UN Human Rights Council.

Dr. Barnett extended her congratulations to Prime Minister Phillip Davis and the Bahamian people, expressing appreciation for The Bahamas’ contributions to regional development and its indomitable spirit.

Additionally, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken congratulated The Bahamas on its anniversary, recognizing the strong partnership between the two nations. Blinken noted the shared efforts to address urgent concerns, including irregular migration, transnational crime, and climate change. He reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to deepening its partnership with The Bahamas, ensuring long-term prosperity and security for both countries.

“As you mark your 51st year of independence, the United States and the American people extend their best wishes to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and the Bahamian people in the year ahead,” Blinken said.

