Former Saint Lucia CMO Now Associate Professor At Rutgers School Of Public Health – St. Lucia Times News

Former Saint Lucia Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Merlene Fredericks, is now an associate professor in the Department of Urban-Global Public Health at the New Jersey, USA based Rutgers School of Public Health.

The institution says Fredericks will play a central role in developing and launching the first fully online Master of Public Health degree offered by the school.

A release described the former Saint Lucia CMO as a seasoned public health leader.

Fredericks was the first female Chief Medical Officer of Saint Lucia who spent close to a decade overseeing the country’s public health response.

In a glowing tribute upon her retirement as CMO, the Ministry of Health said her stint brought marked improvement in public health care.

The January 2020 tribute also stated that under her stewardship, the Ministry of Health successfully managed numerous outbreaks and public health emergencies, including the H1N1 influenza pandemic, dengue fever, zika, chikungunya, pertussis, and the threat of Ebola.

It described Fredericks as being passionate about maternal and child health, strengthening Saint Lucia’s programmes that address the needs of mothers and babies.

Perry N. Halkitis, the Rutgers School of Public Health Dean, said Fredericks is a ‘wonderful addition’ to the institution.

