Former Police Commissioner Vernon Augustin Has Died – St. Lucia Times News

Former Police Commissioner Vernon Augustin has died, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has announced on its official Facebook page.

In extending condolences to the former top cop’s family and friends, the RSLPF noted that Augustin served with distinction as head of the force from 1994 to 1997.

” The veteran officer dedicated most of his life in service, always available to share his wealth of knowledge with any and every officer he encountered,” the RSLPF said.

The Facebook post recalled that people knew Augustin for his ‘impressive deportment’ even in retirement.

It said he would scold officers who did not measure up to the strictest standards.

In addition, the RSLPF disclosed that Augustin, whom people affectionally knew as ‘ 5 Augustin’, conceptualised the Ex-Police Organisation founded on July 14, 1994, which provides a vital support system for former serving members.

According to the RSLPF, he will be enshrined in the history of the RSLPF, as a man who gave his all to ensure the furtherance of the organisation holistically.

” His passing is a tremendous loss to the service he helped mould through the years,” the organisation stated.

