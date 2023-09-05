Former Police Commissioner Sees No Need To Seek A Top Cop From Outside – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Asserting that Saint Lucia has the resources, former Police Commissioner Severin Moncherry has declared that there is no need now to go beyond Saint Lucia to appoint a top cop.

“I think we have the resources here and I don’t think we need to go beyond right now,” Moncherry told the radio call-in programme Newsspin Tuesday.

“We have sufficient resources within the organisation and within Saint Lucia,” he asserted.

“We have sufficiently qualified and trained people. There may be some polishing needed,” Moncherry he stated.

Moncherry became the prime minister’s Special Advisor on Matters of National Security in February 2021.

He disclosed that he had prepared a succession plan for the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) and the accompanying training needs.

But Moncherry said he would not say that the former administration did not implement the plan.

“By the time it was prepared it was close to election time. And the administration changed,” the former police commissioner explained.

He spoke following the reappointment of Cruscita Descartes-Pelius as police commissioner for one year, effective September 1, 2023.

Descartes-Pelius retired in June of this year after becoming Saint Lucia’s first female Top Cop in 2022 and serving over thirty years in the RSLPF.

“I don’t know the circumstances. I don’t know what would have caused it. So I would prefer not to comment on that,” Moncherry said regarding her recall.

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre Monday welcomed Cruscita Descartes-Pelius as Police Commissioner.

He explained that her tenure would pave the way for leadership training and a younger cadre of individuals at the helm of the force.

“She is there for one year, and after this year, the force is going to be under new, younger leadership,” Pierre told reporters.

He said the RSLPF had capable young officers.

“But we needed some time so that they could get the necessary training – they would get the necessary experience,” the National Security Minister stated.

