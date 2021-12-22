Former Minister Calls For Sanctions Against Delinquent Parents

– Advertisement –

Former Minister of Home Affairs Dr. Velon John has called for sanctions against delinquent parents to deal with the nation’s crime crisis.

John advocated the measure among several to deal with the crime situation, asserting that the discharge of parental responsibilities must become a direct concern of government.

According to the former Laborie MP, parents must position themselves in a way that is conducive to the proper development of their children.

But he noted that a particular problem arises when the parents are themselves, children.

The Attorney at Law called for a curtailing of what he described as ‘the unbridled freedom and laissez-faire attitude’ children experience.

John expressed that perhaps the time has come for a Ministry of Youth and Domestic Affairs with a mandate of the wholesome development of our children.

“Its concerns should focus on where they live, how they live, what happens at school, what happens after school, what happens during the vacation periods, what happens when they cease being school attendees, and what time is spent in spiritual discourse,” the former Minister declared.

That is from five to twenty-five years old, ” John said.

“Parenting is too serious a responsibility to be left only or solely to parents. Parenting must become a government responsibility,” he said.

“As I see it we are in a state of crisis,” John disclosed.

And as a result, he advocated the adoption of ‘enlightened draconian measures.’

