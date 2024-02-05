Former Mayor Says Castries In A Deplorable State – St. Lucia Times

Former Castries Mayor Peterson Francis has declared that the Saint Lucia capital, including the roads and vending, is in a deplorable state.

Francis asserted that things are worse than when he served as Mayor.

He recalled that the changes he implemented and sought to bring to the City brought him heavy criticism.

“I was not criticised alone, crucified for trying to upgrade,” Francis told the DBS Television programme, Newsmaker Live last week.

“I was bring crucified by the people who claimed themselves to be ‘malaway’ (poor people),” the former Castries Mayor said.

Nevertheless, he explained that there were improvements during his tenure.

During the United Workers Party (UWP) administration which lost the July 26, 2021 general elections, Francis served as Mayor.

Regarding why he believed the City was in bad shape, the former Mayor blamed leadership.

“It takes leadership. You have to do what you have to do. Being a Mayor is not a popularity show,” he asserted.

“You have to take the decisions. You have to make things happen,” Francis explained.

He noted that although he became the target of criticism for his policies as Mayor, everyone recognises what he was trying to do.