Former Jolly Beach employees begin to collect severance payments at ABWU

Former employees of Jolly Beach Corporation have begun to collect severance payments at the Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union.

The severance payments come more than two years after the hotel property ceased operations.

Since then, the workers and the Union have been engaged in a protracted severance battle with the Government after it acquired interest in the hotel property.

More than 400 former employees will be issued severance payments between Thursday and Friday.

