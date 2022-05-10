Former Haitian Senator Charged With Murder Of President Jovenel Moïse – St. Lucia Times News

The US Department of Justice argues it has jurisdiction in the case because it says some of the alleged co-conspirators met in Miami to plot the murder.

In a news release, it gave more details of the allegations against the former senator.

According to prosecutors, the idea had initially been to kidnap President Moïse by presenting him with what looked like an arrest warrant.

But when the alleged conspirators could not secure a plane to take the president out of Haiti, that plan “ultimately resulted in a plot to kill the president”, prosecutors say.

They accuse Mr Joseph of procuring cars and trying to obtain guns “to support the operation against the president”.

They also say that he met with “certain co-conspirators” the day before the assassination, “after which many of the co-conspirators embarked on the mission to kill President Moïse”.