Footballers Aman, Fitz on the Move

05 February 2025
Bayan Aman in Bosnia. (Photo credit: Bayan Aman)

Two more Saint Lucia international footballers are making moves, as Bayan Aman and Dante Fitz are the latest players to earn new deals to advance their careers. Aman is off to Bosnia, and Fitz to Jamaica, as the January transfer window came to a close this week.

Aman, a 19-year-old midfielder, made his debut for the Saint Lucia senior team last year in the Concacaf Nations League. At Colchester United until he was 18, he joined Sutton Common Rovers last year on a short-term deal. Aman has now signed on with Bosnian second-division team FK Velež Nevesinje at the Gradski Stadion Nevesinje.

Aman is settling in well, and his former manager at Sutton Common, Lee Flavin had nothing but praise for him. Sutton said: “Bayan is a very loyal, honest, hard-working young man with bundles of quality. Whether it’s breaking lines or ball carrying he poses a real threat on the pitch!”

Dante Fitz. (Photo credit: SLFA)

Fitz, meanwhile, is now at Molynes United in the Jamaica Premier League (JPL). A former Saint Lucian Under-20 defender, the now 21-year-old Fitz moved from VSADC on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee. He joins fellow countryman Darren Donaie, a goalkeeper who has been having an excellent season on loan at Molynes.

Molynes United are currently ninth in the league, standing on 22 points from 21 games with a minus-14 goal difference.

Earlier in the just-ended window, Janoi Donacien signed for League Two side Chesterfield in England, and Caniggia Elva with Calvary FC in Canada. Both had been out of contract for several months. Melvin Doxilly also returned to Mount Pleasant in the JPL.

