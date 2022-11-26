Football great, Arthur “Goatman” Leslie passes

Black Immigrant Daily News

Photo: Arthur “Goatman” Leslie, circa 1984, from Evan X Hyde’s Sports, Sin And Subversion

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 24, 2022

Funeral services for football great Arthur “Goatman” Leslie will reportedly take place on Saturday, November 26, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Sandhill Methodist Church. A wake will be held at the Gongora’s Residence (where he resided at 18 ½ miles Sandhill Village) in Sandhill from 7:00 – 12:00 midnight on Friday.

Born on October 15, 1961, Turo passed on Friday, November 18.

Turo was the premier Belize City football striker in the 1980s, starting his senior division amateur football career with Belprint, then Milpros and Coke Milpros, and spent a couple seasons with Duurly’s. He then returned to Milpros for the first sempro football season in 1991, to finish a sterling playing career with many goals and championships, beginning with a primary school championship with St. Martin’s Primary, junior championships with New Frontier, and senior championships with teams from the Milpros and Duurly’s organizations.

Our sincere condolences from all of Kremandala to his wife, Felicia, children and the rest of his relatives and friends, especially his many fans in the football world.

Rest In Peace, great striker and beloved teammate, Arthur “Goatman” Leslie!

