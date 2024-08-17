Fontenelle leads Leewards demolition

The Windward Islands began their quest for regional glory, when they defeated the Leeward Islands by 71 runs in their West Indies Rising Stars Men’s Under-17 2-Day and 50-Overs Championship opener on Thursday. At Gilbert Park in Trinidad & Tobago, the architect of the Leeward Islands’ demise was Cody Fontenelle, who had a first-innings haul of 4-21, and match figures of 9-54.

Opting to bat first, the Windwards were dismissed for 134. Lluvio Charles top-scored with 50, Kodi Grant added 27, and Earsinho Fontaine made 22. Bowling for the Leewards, Isra-el Morton took 3-25, Micah Mckenzie 3-37, and Makaili Tonge 2-20.

In response, the Leeward Islands were skittled out for 64. Tanez Francis made 37, the only player in double figures. Aside from Fontenelle, Edmund Morancie took 2-10, Joel Durand 2-13, and Grant 1-5.

With a lead of 70, the Windward Islands declared their second innings at 101-7, with Fontaine making 33, Grant 22 not out, and Khan Elcock 12. For the Leewards, Micah Mckenzie took 3-41, Morton 2-34, and Jaheem Clarke 1-5.

Faced with a target of 172 for victory, the Leeward Islands were dismissed again, this time for an even 100. J’quan Athanaze top-scored with 33 not out, Francis added 22, and De-Antre Drew 19. Fontenelle this time took 5-33 off 20 overs.

Morancie captured 2-16, Durand 2-32, and Theo Edward 1-0 off the two balls he bowled.

Saint Lucia National Cricket Association president Wayne Auguste was elated not just with the results, but by Fontenelle’s performance. The young man was part of the recent spin bowling camp conducted by Sunil Joshi. The camp was hosted by the Saint Lucia High Performance Centre (HPC) and facilitated through a partnership with the Saint Lucia Kings.

“I am most pleased with Mr Fontenelle’s exploits with the ball,” gushed Auguste. “And the support he received from his teammates, for cricket is a team sport. When the players support each other, their performances make you proud. I must also thank his parents, coaches, and those persons in his community of Mon Repos who played various roles in his development over the years,”

“It goes without saying that the talent is there so what we as administrators, parents, coaches must do… is support the young ones and they will produce the goods. I am most pleased, and I congratulate Cody Fontenelle for his performance in taking nine wickets in the match, and I pray for the blessings of God Almighty to continue pouring down upon him and his teammates.”