Fond St. Jacques Development Committee Introduces New Executive Board – St. Lucia Times News

The Fond St Jacques Development Committee (FSJDC) is pleased to announce the installation of its new Executive who was elected at the recently held general election under the supervision of the Social Transformation Officer for Soufriere/Choiseul Ms Shema Glasgow on May 24th , 2022.

The new executive entrusted with managing the affairs of the FSJDC consist of:

 Chairperson – Mrs. Sandra Prospere,

 Vice-Chairperson – Ms. Lencia Mathurin,

 Secretary – Ms. Dymphna Augusta,

 Assistant Secretary – Mr. Douglas Gaston,

 Treasurer – Ms. Chrisa Philip,

 Assistant Treasurer – Ms. Ferrya Simon,

 Public Relations Officer – Mrs.Vertilia Stanislas-Pascal,

 Floor Representatives – Mr. Columbus Phillippe and Mr. Cyril William.

The Fond St Jacques Development Committee is a non-profit umbrella organization created to advocate and represent the collective physical, economic and social needs of all residents of Fond St Jacques.

The FSJDC was established in 1994 when a group of individuals responding in the wake of

Tropical Storm Debbie, deemed it necessary to formalize a group to strengthen and better

prepare the community to mitigate against the adverse effects of disasters that bring more

poverty to an already poverty-stricken community.

In keeping with its mandate, the FSJDC is working on implementing an Agro Tourism Park

(ATP) which is intended to improve livelihoods and bring great economic relief to the

community.

Source: Fond St Jacques Development Committee

