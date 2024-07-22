Folk Hero Joseph ‘Rameau’ Poleon Has Died

By Tony Nicholas

Renowned Folk Musician and Saint Lucian Cultural icon Joseph “Rameau” Poleon has died.

Poleon, who celebrated his 95th birthday on July 10, was celebrated then by the Cultural Development Foundation (CDF) and The Folk Research Centre (FRC).

In a joint statement issued on Poleon’s birthday, the CDF and FRC described him as “Papa Kilti,” or the father of culture. The release went on to say that Poleon was “a true inspiration and a beacon of excellence, with a lifetime of achievements and contributions to folk music.”

“Your outstanding passion and dedication to the arts, folk culture and community has aided in shaping the landscape and the very fabric of our society. Your legacy as a revered folk musician and violinist continues to influence musicians, established and upcoming,” the statement ended by saying and wished the icon a Happy Birthday.

On learning of Joseph’s passing the Executive Director of the FRC Rhyesa Joseph took to Social Media to pay tribute. “A folk and cultural hero has died,” she stated.

“His contributions to national and cultural development is undeniable. Through the art of music as a violinist he has etched his name in the melodic folk rhythms that underscore Saint Lucian culture,” Joseph went on to say.

“Rameau” Poleon SLMM, MBE hailed from the southern community of Belle Vue, Vieux Fort, often described as the cultural capital of Saint Lucia.

He formed the Rameau Poleon Band in 1979 with five other musicians, playing the cuatro, banjo, violin, guitar and shak-shak.

Poleon was also a member of the Mount Gallion Band, performing songs geared at promoting traditional dances such as the Quadrille and Waltz. The band became a staple at cultural celebrations such as Lawòz, La Magwit and Jounen Kwéyòl.

Along with various groups and musicians, over the years Poleon performed in Martinique, French Guiana, Barbados, Trinidad, England, Canada and Seychelles.

He was awarded the Saint Lucia Medal of Merit (Silver) for his meritorious contribution to the folk arts (2000) and the Member of the British Empire (MBE) (2015).