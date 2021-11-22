FLOW Giving Away Over $100K In Cash & Prizes This Christmas

Press Release:– FLOW, Saint Lucia’s leading communications and entertainment company, and the island’s only quad-play provider has officially launched its 2021 Christmas campaign under the theme, “So Many Ways to Get Together”.

This year, the promotion features over $100,000 in cash and prizes, plus opportunities for

customers to get 50% off existing post-paid prices for life, when they bundle their mobile

and home services.

This Christmas, the company is directly supporting customers, understanding the significant impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on social interaction – halting annual vacations, compromising family events, and almost eliminating the possibility of a good lime with friends.

Trying to bridge that gap, FLOW is offering customers data-rich plans and endless talk time

to make up for lost time with cousins overseas, video calls with your favourite aunt who is

unable to visit for the holidays and playing your favourite YouTube holiday mixes as you

decorate your home for the season.

– Advertisement –

“There is absolutely no feeling more rewarding than being able to incentivise new

customers for joining the Flow family, give back to our loyal customers in a major way and

create avenues for families to still make memories when they get together virtually on our

network,” said Chris Williams, Country Manager.

Starting now, customers can sign up for new post-paid plans or bundle their mobile and

home services to get 50% off the mobile price for life! That’s right… Customers will pay as

low as XCD $57.50 for a small post-paid plan and only $157.50 for a large plan, boasting

60GBs, 4000 anywhere minutes, 400 international minutes and unlimited on net calls.

Here’s the real sweetener – medium and large plan users will now enjoy unlimited YouTube

and WhatsApp on Flow’s network!

The rewards continue with a combination of instant daily prizes and weekly draws will see

over 4000 customers become winners with Flow this Christmas.

Customers who activate a prepaid combo plan or top up $15 or more, will qualify for instant prizes which will be automatically applied to their accounts. Instant prizes include mobile credit, data, minutes, ham and wine.

To be eligible for weekly draws, customers must pay their bill in full and on time, switch to

Flow, sign up for new services or bundle home and mobile services. Weekly draw winners

will dip for air fryers, grocery shopping sprees, free services for 12 months, Samsung

smartphones, 50″ smart TVs and up to $24,000 in cash!

What are you waiting for? Visit us in store for more details on the sweetest deals this

Christmas and the best mobile plans for life!

– Advertisement –