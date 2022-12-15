FLOW, Feed The Poor Ministry Serve Meals To The Less Fortunate – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

On Wednesday, telecommunications company FLOW teamed up with the charitable organisation Feed The Poor Ministry to serve 200 meals to less fortunate people.

FLOW Marketing and Communications Executive Miquella Louisy described the event as a company ‘staple’.

Miquella Louisy

The telecommunications company has been a primary sponsor of Feed the Poor Ministry for the past twelve years.

Louisy told St Lucia Times that the company is serious about its corporate responsibility.

“We are committed to building communities and transforming the lives of people who live in the communities, especially FLOW customers,” she explained.

Feed the Poor CEO Gaspar Henry disclosed that for the Christmas season, FLOW had increased the number of meals for senior citizens, the homeless, and the less fortunate in Castries from 150 to 200.

Henry said there was a positive response to the Constitution Park activity.

“The majority are people in need. You can’t watch any face because, during COVID, people lost jobs,” he said regarding the people who benefitted from the meal distribution.

