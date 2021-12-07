FLOW Celebrates Positive Impact Of Its ‘Mission Week’ Volunteer Initiative

Press Release:- Flow, Saint Lucia’s leading telecommunications provider, is offering free internet to underprivileged students and donating tablets to students in local schools as part of their annual Liberty Latin America Mission Week 2021 (#LLAMissionWeek2021) volunteer initiative. Through this companywide initiative, employees will contribute their time, energy, and knowledge to positively impact the communities they serve. This year’s week of volunteering and community outreach took place from November 15-19, 2021, with Flow identifying underprivileged students in infant, primary and secondary schools around the island, who will receive free home internet for the duration of the school year. Through the Cable &