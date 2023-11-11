Flood-Beaubrun Warns That Denigrating Women Could Be The SLP’s Downfall – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Former Castries Central MP Sarah Flood-Beaubrun has urged ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) members to speak out against Housing Minister Richard Frederick’s ‘unacceptable’ remarks regarding certain women during his television talk show.

She spoke Thursday during an opposition United Workers Party (UWP) women’s arm discussion on Facebook.

Flood-Beaubrun declared that SLP women should take the lead in speaking out against denigrating females.

But she said the men in the Labour Party also need to raise their voices.

– Advertisement –

“The women of the Saint Lucia Labour Party should be the first to stand up and say, ‘ This is not acceptable in my party. I do not subscribe to this. I do not agree with what this Minister is doing to women’ and call on the leader of the party to take a stand,” Flood-Beaubrun stated.

However, she declared that SLP men also need to tell their party hierarchy that denigrating women does not constitute manliness.

“This is not what manhood is about. It is not what we want to portray in our society as representing manhood,” the former Minister asserted.

She said the issue was destroying the SLP government.

“If the Labour Party does nothing, this will bring their entire government down,” Flood-Beaubrun warned.

She observed there are times when people must put politics aside and do what is right.

In this regard, Flood-Beaubrun recalled the events of 2003, when she was a member of a former SLP administration and a member of the Cabinet of Ministers.

A devout Roman Catholic, she had railed against the government of which she was part over a new law allowing abortions in certain cases.

Her tirade in the House of Assembly brought her dismissal from the SLP Cabinet and her subsequent resignation from the party.

Flood-Beaubrun indicated that her situation back then was similar to the one facing members of the SLP.

She said they needed to speak up for what was right and not accept the denigration of women.

– Advertisement –