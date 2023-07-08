Flood-Beaubrun Calls Out PM, Hippolyte & Albert-Poyotte Over Police Sex Allegations – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Former Castries Central MP Sarah Flood-Beaubrun has taken Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and the two female members of his cabinet, Dr. Virginia Albert Poyotte and Emma Hippolyte, to task over allegations of sexual misconduct against a high-ranking police officer.

The former Gender Relations Minister in a previous Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) administration demanded to know why Pierre, responsible for National Security, had not yet relieved the officer of his post for a probe into the allegations.

“The Prime Minister should address the nation immediately on this issue,” Flood-Beaubrun, an Attorney at Law, stated.

She was one of several women participating Thursday night in a panel discussion via Zoom organised by the Women’s Arm of the Opposition United Workers Party (UWP).

– Advertisement –

Flood-Beaubrun, who also served in the last UWP Cabinet, asserted that the Prime Minister should explain to citizens what was on his mind.

And the former Castries Central MP also chided Commerce Minister Emma Hippolyte and Home Affairs Minister Dr. Virginia Albert- Poyotte.

Flood-Beaubrun recalled that when Saint Lucia enacted a new domestic violence bill last year, she commended Albert-Poyotte publicly.

However, she asked Albert-Poyotte whether the sexual misconduct allegations against the high-ranking police officer had been the subject of a discussion with the Prime Minister.

“Have you had a discussion with the Prime Minister to explain to him how serious this matter is, and have you represented the interests of Saint Lucian women?” Flood-Beaubrun stated.

The former MP said she would like Albert-Poyotte to address Saint Lucia’s women, indicating where she stands on the issue and what she has done, failing which everything the Minister said when presenting the Domestic Violence bill would be null and void.

Regarding Soufriere MP Emma Hippolyte, described as an elected senior citizen with great experience, Flood-Beaubrun asked whether the MP had met with the Prime Minister to express the seriousness of the matter.

Flood-Beaubrun said singling out the PM and the two women Ministers does not absolve the other Cabinet members.

“I cannot believe that Saint Lucia can be taken seriously by any member of the United Workers Party. I cannot believe that any CARICOM country, any OECS country can take Saint Lucia seriously with this going on,” she told the panel discussion.

“This has brought our crime situation to a new level,” the former Minister stated.

– Advertisement –