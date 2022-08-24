Flood Alert Issued For Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A strong tropical wave located a few hundred miles east-southeast of Saint Lucia is moving slowly westward near 11 mph /18 km/h.

Environmental conditions do not appear conducive for additional development. The tropical wave is part of a broad area of low pressure and is expected to affect Saint Lucia from late tonight into Saturday

The Saint Lucia Meteorological Services is therefore issuing a flood alert for Saint Lucia from 2:00 am Thursday morning until 4:00 pm Friday afternoon.

Associated with this strong tropical wave are moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall estimates of 75 to 100 mm(3 — 4 inches) with higher amounts in mountainous areas can be expected over the Windward Islands.

Residents in areas prone to flooding and landslides are asked to be extremely cautious due to soils being close to or at saturation point.

All residents of Saint Lucia are asked to pay attention to further announcements from the Saint Lucia Meteorological Services and NEMO.

The Saint Lucia Meteorological Service will continue to closely monitor this feature and issue additional statements as necessary.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Meteorological Service. Headline photo: Flashback – 2020 flooding in Dennery

