Fleeing Haitians Being Forcibly Repatriated – St. Lucia Times

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) of the United Nations has expressed concern over the forcible repatriation of Haitians fleeing the security and humanitarian crisis in their country.

Despite the worsening security situation, IOM said 13,000 migrants were forcibly returned to Haiti by neighbouring countries in March.

The UN agency said the number represented 46 percent more than the previous month.

Nearly 3,000 of them have received humanitarian assistance upon arrival, with an additional 1,200 migrants benefiting from psychosocial support, according to IOM.

A UN release disclosed that the IOM and partners were delivering assistance to the areas where it is most needed.

The release recalled that the IOM and its partners delivered more than 1.5 million litres of water to sites hosting internally displaced people in March, reaching more than 23,500.

The agency said more than 18,000 people have also received essential items such as blankets, water containers, solar lamps, and kitchen sets.

In addition, the IOM expressed concern that the surge of violence since February this year has reached ‘unprecedented levels’ in Haiti.

It said the result had been rampant food insecurity and multiple displacements of families.

As the country grapples with the ‘unparalleled crisis’, IOM said families continue to struggle to secure even the most basic necessities as desperation exacerbates.

PHOTO: Haitians fleeing violence in Port au Prince.