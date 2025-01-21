Flamingo Soars at CHMS Sports

There was no stopping the boys and girls of Flamingo House as they swept to victory in the Camille Henry Memorial School track and field championship on Friday at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, securing 381 points to lead Zenaida on 313. Eagle, with 286, sat in third. Hummingbird finished fourth on 232.

In the Under-9 division, Adara Adams of Flamingo got gold in the girls’ 150m (27.0 seconds) and silver in the 60m. Zenaida’s Cagiani Pilgrim followed the footsteps of her elder brother, CARIFTA athlete Cagini, as she finished first (10.4 seconds) in the 60m. Zenaida’s Armani Duncan (9.6 and 25.0) swept the two sprints for his age group.

Among the Under-11 girls, Kadia Joseph was immaculate, winning the 80m, 150m, and 300m in 12.3, 22.9, and 56.4 seconds. Flamingo’s Josiah Edgar (11.4 and 22.3) held off Zenaida’s Kerhnai Wells for victory in the boys’ 80m and 150m, but Wells (56.0) won in the 300m.

Moving up to the Under-13 girls, Alexia Giddings of Eagle was a triple champion, winning the 300m, 600m, and 1000m in 55.4, 2:14.3, and 4:01.5. For the 300 title, she beat Flamingo’s Jaela St Claire into second, but St Claire (12.0 and 22.4) won the 80m and 150m.

Honours were shared in the Under-13 boys. Stepping up to a new division after dominating the Under-11’s last year in the inter-district championships, Daveril Albert had little trouble winning the 80m in 11 seconds and 150m in 20.7 seconds. Eden Nickles, however, captured gold in the 600m and 1200m, stopping the clock at 2:18.1 and 5:16.4.

The highlight of the day may not have come from the outstanding students, however.

Principal Marvelle Modeste took to the tracks for the teachers’ relay. A former national athlete, she turned in a remarkable performance to lead her team to victory.