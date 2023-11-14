‘Flambeau Is On The Move’ – Chastanet Announces Castries Protest March – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Declaring that ‘Flambeau is on the move,’ United Workers Party (UWP) leader Allan Chastanet has announced a protest march for November 30, 2023, in Castries.

It would be the party’s second such event within two months.

On October 14, the UWP held a march in Vieux Fort.

During that activity, dubbed the beginning of a movement to remove the SLP administration, the UWP said it would protest in Castries.

– Advertisement –

UWP leader Allen Chastanet told a public meeting on Sunday that the government would only listen to a collective voice.

“A collective voice means that all of us together, regardless of what political persuasion, what race, what height, what age, what economic status we have, it is our country and our democracy that is under attack,” the former Prime Minister told his audience.

“On November 30, I am inviting all of Saint Lucia, anybody who believes in democracy, anybody who believes in fairness, anybody who does not believe in victimisation, anybody who does not believe in persecution and anybody who cannot stand anymore living in a country of fear and crime and the state of the roads we have. I am asking all of you on November 30 to come with us at 4:30 in the afternoon to Vigie field and we will march through the streets of Castries,” Chastanet said.

He said those who were brave enough could attend the first UWP William Peter Boulevard meeting since the last general elections.

“We are back,” Chastanet, whose government the electorate voted out of office at the July 26, 2021 elections, declared.

Headline photo: Flashback – Allen Chastanet leads UWP protest march in Vieux Fort.

– Advertisement –