Fivio Foreign’s Baby Mother Apologize After Claiming He’s A Bad Father

The mother of Fivio Foreign’s children has apologized publicly to the New York rapper for damaging statements she made months ago that questioned the rapper’s sexuality and aspects of his rising rap career.

In an Instagram Story, the rapper’s baby mother, who is known as Jasmine, posted the apology, which appeared to be driven by potential litigation. “I wanted to apologize to [Fivio Foreign] for the things ive said. We are a family I should not have went live and said those things and they were NOT TRUE! I was angry with a lot of things,” the apology read.

In early September, Jasmine had said in an Instagram Live video that the rapper was abusive towards her and that he had pulled a gun on her. She also claimed that he is a deadbeat father and that he had a PR relationship with fellow rapper Mellow Rackz.

“On top of him you know leaving us with no money, I was just aggravated so you know. So he came back from tour like nothing, normal,” she ranted.

“I’m like ‘bro you just left and you didn’t even make sure we were good…like what’s up. How you leave on tour and not leave a dollar…how do you do that, and you know your sister is here,” she laments. “He walk past his kids y’all. He walk past his kids regular, he don’t pay his kids no f**king mind.”

She also claimed that Fivio told her that he was about to use Mellow Rackz to promote his song with Mase, but his label want him to have a family man image.

In another portion of the video, she claimed that Fivio Foreign also attacked her with a gun in the presence of her children.

In other videos, she claimed that the rapper was viewing gay porn and questioned his sexuality. Fivio has denied the allegations by Jasmine. It’s unclear if her apology resulted from Fivio threatening legal action for defamation by Jasmine.