Five-Year-Old Boy Among Four Injured In Choiseul Chopping

A five-year-old boy was among four individuals who sustained injuries following a brutal chopping incident at Industry, Choiseul, on Friday.

The other victims are a sixty-two-year-old male and two females aged 18 and 54.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) responded at 10:15 pm and transported the victims to the hospital in stable condition.

Choiseul-Saltibus MP Bradley Felix described the incident as ‘ very unfortunate’ and ‘horrible’.

“Coming to the community this morning regarding this chopping, it is my understanding that an individual outside of the home who may have had a connection to somebody in the house, came in and apparently was extremely upset and everybody who was in the house at the time paid the price,” Felix told St. Lucia Times.

He said, fortunately, there was no loss of life.

The MP also said he learned that community residents arrested the perpetrator, who is in police custody.

“I am happy that the perpetrator has been caught, and it is a matter now of the family receiving psychological assistance, counseling. I wish them all the best and hope the whole chopping incident will not leave anybody maimed or handicapped,” Felix told St. Lucia Times.

He expressed concern over the inability of people to resolve issues peacefully, evident in the country’s violent crime surge.

In this regard, the MP expressed that conflict resolution must take centre stage, with the the matter being addressed in local school and community programmes.

“These are things that we need to address because apparently people have only one way of dealing with their grievances and that is, they believe violence is the answer,” Felix told St. Lucia Times.

“That is really unfortunate,” he asserted.