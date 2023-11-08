Five Thousand Saint Lucians To Receive $1,500 In COVID-19 Relief – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has announced that five thousand Saint Lucians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will receive $1,500 this month.

Pierre, responsible for Finance, spoke at a ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) event in Laborie on Sunday.

He recalled that when the SLP was in opposition, he said had the party been in government at the time, a Labour administration would disburse $1,500 instead of $500.

“We are in government at this time, and in November, we are going to give people who deserve it $1,500,” the SLP leader said to applause from the audience.

He explained that the Ministry of Equity would administer the initiative.

The Castries East MP asserted that his Labour party was presiding over the greatest number of social programmes ever in Saint Lucia’s history.

He also told the Laborie event that the SLP would complete St. Jude Hospital and finish the stadium for young Saint Lucians.

In addition, the Prime Minister declared, “We are going to have a wonderful Christmas.”

However, he told the audience the details would come later.

“Can’t tell you everything,” he said.

Pierre invited the audience to check his promises, go to the SLP election manifesto, and ‘tick off the boxes.’

Regarding the next budget, he revealed that he had instructed the negotiating team members that public servants mean a lot to the government.

As a result, Pierre said he told the negotiating team to ensure the negotiations would be as seamless and quick as possible so civil servants could receive what they deserve.

Headline photo: Philip J. Pierre stock image

